NHL Rumors and Notes: Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes and no grievances filed to the NHL

Clayton Keller‘s reps looking for what the direction of the Coyotes will be

Sportsnet: The agents for Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller, Brian and Scott Bartlett met with the team to get some clarity on the direction of the franchise on and off the ice.

There was no formal trade request made. Keller signed an eight-year, $57.2 million contract with the Coyotes in 2019.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Clayton Keller hasn’t asked for a trade but if he becomes available, there will be lots of teams interested. Team could be asking the Arizona Coyotes about Lawson Crouse.

No grievances were filed to the NHL involving the Arizona Coyotes

Craig Morgan: Larry Brooks of the New York Post wrote in his Sunday column: “Slap Shots has also learned that Coyotes players filed multiple complaints with the PA during the season about sub-standard travel, lodging and logistical issues that were in violation of the collective bargaining agreement.”

Craig Morgan: NHL Deputy Commissioner: “There is no factual basis for the blurb. The only issue ever brought to my attention related to player concerns related to construction delays in connection with the completion of Mullett Arena. No other player complaints were ever brought to my attention; no grievances were filed; and no complaints were adjudicated, either formally or informally.”

Craig Morgan: An NHLPA spokesperson said that there are no outstanding complaints against the Arizona Coyotes and all matters have been resolved. This past season there were no CBA violations by the Coyotes.

Larry Brooks: “I’m not engaging in a back and forth here but I did not report that the PA had filed complaints or grievances with the league, only that players had lodged complaints with the PA and that the issue would be discussed at upcoming meeting. Thanks.”

Craig Morgan: “As others have noted, complaints by teams to the NHLPA are not uncommon.

Were there more with Arizona this season? Probably, given their unique situation, playing at Mullett Arena, training at an off-site facility near the Ice Den & playing 20 of their 1st 24 games on the road.”

Craig Morgan: “I’m aware of one such complaint lodged: When AZ flew from a late start in Edmonton (a March game that went to OT) to Denver, players wanted to stay overnight in Edmonton. They were told it was not cost effective & then they got to their hotel around 5 AM. That pissed people off.”

Craig Morgan: “Of note: I’ve heard from the vast majority of agents who represent Coyotes on the regular roster this past season. None were aware, via their clients, of any infractions that rose to the level of CBA violation. The PA had reps in AZ frequently this year to monitor the situation.”