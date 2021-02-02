NHL Rumors and Notes: DeAngelo Done In New York, Can A Deal Be Found?

DeAngelo had trouble moving on after being scratched

Elliotte Friedman: New York Rangers GM Jeff Gorton said that Anthony DeAngelo has played his last game with the Rangers.

Elliotte Friedman: Gorton said DeAngelo has been upset since he was first made a healthy scratch. At some point this season Gorton said to DeAngelo that if there was one more issue that he would no longer be with the team.

Frank Seravalli: DeAngelo was scratched for games two and three and Gorton said Angelo “wasn’t able to move on” and “I told him if his name came up in anything at all that he would be on waivers.”

Gorton adds: “I felt like I had to stay true to my word, the organization’s word.”

DeAngelo’s agent thinks a deal can be found

Darren Dreger: DeAngelo’s agent Pat Brisson said that he and GM Gorton have been talking with teams to see if there is any trade interest.

Brisson thinks that they will be able to get something done in the near future.

For now, DeAngelo will stay at home until a deal can be reached.

John Shannon: Brisson said that there is going to be plenty of interest in DeAngelo.

Rangers options

Mollie Walker: Potential option for the Rangers with regards to DeAngelo.

Terminate contract, may end in legal battle

Find trade partner

Taxi squad or AHL Hartford

Buy him out in offseason

Unprotected in Seattle expansion draft

Rangers president statement on rumored DeAngelo and Miller incidents

Greg Wyshynski: New York Rangers president John Davidson on the report that Anthony DeAngelo and K’Andre Miller didn’t get along and that DeAngelo took the puck from Miller’s first NHL goal.