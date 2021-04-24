NHL Rumors and Notes: Playoff Format, 84 Game Season, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

From the GM meetings

Gord Miller: (Tread) From the GM meetings there was a talk/proposals of a scheduling matrix and increasing to an 84 game season.

“As of last year, the format was mostly divisional, the top three teams in each division qualified, then the next two teams in the conference with the best records got in. An idea being floated now is for divisional only playoffs.

You could either have the top four teams get in, or you could expand it to five, and have teams 4/5 play in a best of three “play-in” series, with the winner playing the top seed in the division.

Division only playoffs could lead to an 84 game schedule that keeps a high number of divisional games: -2 vs other conference home/away (32 games) -2 vs other division home/away (16 games) -5 vs own division (35 games) -one additional game vs team in own division (biggest rival)

In exchange for an 84 game schedule, the teams would agree to a shortened training camp of two weeks (a big hit for the players) and a maximum of four pre-season games.”

Blue Jackets GM Kekalainen is going to have a busy offseason

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: (mailbag) Though his body language gives the impression that he’s not interested, Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen and others insist that Patrik Laine does care. He is lacking confidence. Would guess that the pending RFA could look for a one-year deal. He’s arbitration eligible and would be an RFA next offseason as well.

Joonas Korpisalo‘s numbers are worse than Elvis Merzlikins – .894 SV%, 3.27 GAA compared to .910 SV%, 2.98 GAA. If the goalie market is flooded this offseason, the return for either may not be much. Last offseason their value was higher. Any return this offseason may be underwhelming.

Believe the Blue Jackets will try to re-sign pending UFA Mikko Lehtonen this offseason.

If the Blue Jackets were going to take a run at trading for Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel, it will take at least two first-round picks – their own and one of Toronto or Tampa’s – included in the package. The New York Rangers would also be in on Eichel. (Reader suggests) all three first-round picks, Korpisalo, Liam Foudy and one of their Russian prospects for Eichel, but wouldn’t do that but admits that it may take an offer like that.

The Blue Jackets need some high-end skill to add to their roster – a playmaker and a finisher.

The Blue Jackets would be selling real low on forward Max Domi if they looked to move him this offseason. He could be a top-six winger on the right line, and could maybe better off with a coach not named John Tortorella.

GM Kekalainen’s top priority this offseason should be getting Seth Jones signed to an extension, even if he has to overpay. The next priorities are coaching, moving a goaltender and then hopefully being able to find a No. 1 center.