NHL Rumors and Notes: Top 2022 UFA, and the Top Remaining UFAs and RFAs

Top 2022 NHL free agents and what their next deals may look like

Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Looking at some of the possible unrestricted free agents for next offseason and bold predictions of where they could end up and what their next contracts could look like.

Aleksander Barkov – Florida Panthers – Prediction: eight-year extension worth $9 million per season with the Panthers.

Patrice Bergeron – Boston Bruins – Prediction: re-signing with two years at $6 million.

Sean Couturier – Philadelphia Flyers – Prediction: a seven-year extension with the Flyers worth $8 million per.

Marc-Andre Fleury – Chicago Blackhawks – Prediction: a one-year with the Penguins worth $5.75 million.

Filip Forsberg – Nashville Predators – Prediction: an eight-year extension with the Predators at $9 million per.

Johnny Gaudreau – Calgary Flames – Prediction: a seven-year deal with the Flyers at $8 million per.

John Klingberg – Dallas Stars – Prediction: a six-year extension with the Stars worth $7.5 million a season.

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh Penguins – Prediction: three-year extension with the Penguins at a $6 million cap hit.

Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins – Prediction: three-year extension with the Penguins at a $4.25 million cap hit.

Morgan Rielly – Toronto Maple Leafs – Prediction: a seven-year extension with the Kraken at $9 million a year.

Mika Zibanejad – New York Rangers – Prediction: a six-year extension with the Rangers at a $9 million cap hit.

Top remaining UFAs and RFAs

Luke Fox of the Sportsnet: Top 10 remaining UFAs.

1. Tuukka Rask

2. Kyle Palmieri

3. Casey Cizikas

4. Jason Demers

5. Nikita Gusev

6. Travis Zajac

7. Sami Vatanen

8. Zdeno Chara

9. Ryan Donato

10. Alex Galchenyuk

Luke Fox of the Sportsnet: Top 10 remaining RFAs.