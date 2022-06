NHL Rumors: Andrei Kuzmenko Meeting with Four Teams, and the Top 10 Buyout Canadidates

Kuzmenko in Vancouver today after meeting with the Oilers

Rick Dhaliwal: Russian free agent forward Andrei Kuzmenko visited with the Edmonton Oilers yesterday and today he will be in Vancouver meeting with the Canucks.

Darren Dreger: The week Kuzmenko will be meeting with the Oilers, Canucks and two U.S. based teams. Kuzmenko is hopeful to make a decision in the next days.

Jim Matheson: “If Oilers do sign KHL winger Andrei Kuzmenko for one year, the long-time relationship between Holland and agent Dan Millstein (Pavel Datsyuk, Evander Kane) will likely have bearing. Holland wanted to sign Kuzmenko when he was Detroit GM but Kuzmenko still had KHL contract then.”

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Looking at the top 10 buyout candidates. The first buyout window opens on July 1st.

1. Zack Kassian – Edmonton Oilers – Two years left at $3.2 million per

Buyout Cap Hit: $667,000 (2023-23), $1.87 million (2023-24), $967,000 (2024-25), $967,000 (2025-26).

2. Matt Murray – Ottawa Senators – Two years left at $6.25 million per

Buyout Cap Hit: $1.75 million (2022-23), $750,000 (2023-24), $2.5 million (2024-25), $2.5 million (2025-26).

3. Marc-Edouard Vlasic – San Jose Sharks – Four years left at $7 million per.

Buyout Cap Hit: $3.7 million (2022-23), $1.4 million ($2023-24), $4.2 million (2024-25), $5.2 million (2025-26), $1.7 million (2026-27), $1.7 million (2027-28), $1.7 million (2028-29), $1.7 million (2029-30).

4. Marco Scandella – St. Louis Blues – Two years left at $3.275 million per.

Buyout Cap Hit: $567,000 (2022-23), $1.4 million (2023-24), $1.1 million (2024-25), $1.1 million (2025-26).

5. Jason Dickinson – Vancouver Canucks – Two years left at $2.65 millino per.

Buyout Cap Hit: $942,000 (2022-23), $391,000 (2023-24), $992,000 (2024-25), $992,000 (2025-26).

6. Philippe Myers – Nashville Predators – One year left at $2.55 million.

Buyout Cap Hit: $617,000 cap credit (2022-23), $633,000 (2023-24).

7. Tyler Johnson – Chicago Blackhawks – Two years left at $5 million per.

Buyout Cap Hit: $2.7 million (2022-23), $1.7 million (2023-24), $1.4 million (2024-25), $1.4 million (2025-26).

8. Jason Zucker – Pittsburgh Penguins – One year left at $5.5 million.

Buyout Cap Charges: $2 million (2022-23), $1.7 million (2023-24).

9. Patrik Nemeth – New York Rangers – Two years at $2.5 million per.

Buyout Cap Charges: $1 million (2022-23), $0 (2023-24), $1 million (2024-25), $1 million (2025-26).

10. Nick Foligno – Boston Bruins – One year left at $3.8 million.

Buyout Cap Hit: $1.9 million (2022-23), $933,000 (2023-24).