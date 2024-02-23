NHL Rumors: Are we Getting Closer to 50-50 that the Nashville Predators Trade Juuse Saros?

NHL Tonight: Elliotte Friedman on the NHL Network when asked about Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros being traded, in part due to Yaroslav Askarov.

Kevin Weekes: “So Saros is very much in play though.”

EJ Hradek: “Yeah. What do you think Elliotte about Saros because they have (Yaroslav) Askarov in the minors playing very well. They are kind of in a retool. What do you think about this possibility of Saros moving?

Friedman: “Well, I think the one, the one thing that stands out to me as if you would have asked me earlier in the season, like Barry Trotz was quoted as saying they wanted to get an extension done with Saros. And I believe there was actually a meeting with him where that was discussed.

And now it’s, it’s really changed. You know, for example, on the weekend, I think on that podcast I said, EJ, that the chances are it was going to be like, I wanted to say it used to be like 99-1 that Saros wasn’t going to be traded and I was dropping down to 80-20 or 75-25. And I had people telling me, I’d give you even better odds than that, that it happens. I have people going down to 60-40 and 50-50.

So to me it goes back to, it really shows you how much things can change in a few months. And what I think it is, is I think the Nashville Predators are looking for scoring. Offensive talent. And I think what they feel as of what they’re willing to move or potentially willing to move, what can get them that and I think that Saros is that name.

Now, the difference for me between Saros and Markstrom is two things. Number one is Saros is a couple years younger, a few years younger. But also Markstrom, you get two more years, Saros you get one.

And I do think that teams would be willing to pay a bit more of a price for the second year of Markstrom if they really believe in him as a goalie, but I absolutely do agree with you guys when you say that if it’s not Markstrom, now there’s another option there that teams really like.

And I the other team I wonder with Saros was the Kings because I know they’ve kicked that idea around before.

Hradek: “Elliott, just quick, is it because they have the strength at the position in the minors. I mean Askarov was in first-round pick, and he’s playing well. I mean, is that pushing this forward in your mind? Are you hearing any of that talk?

Friedman: “Yes, I do think that’s the case. Like that Milwaukee team has won like a billion games in a row.

Weekes: “Up to 17 now.”

Friedman: “Askaro has played quite a few of them. Look like Saros is a known commodity and Askarov isn’t. That’s one thing I always tell, you know people always get excited about prospects. Saros is a known commodity.

And also he’s up for a new contract thing here. So I think that, I think the fact that Askarov has really taken off on the back end of the season though, EJ, you’re absolutely right. I don’t think that makes Nashville 100% comfortable with doing it but I think they are more comfortable now that they’ve seen a scarless recent resume.