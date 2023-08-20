NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and Some NHL Trade Candidates This Season

Coyotes RFA Jan Jenik may be looking for a trade

Craig Morgan of Go PHNX: It’s not sounding like Arizona Coyotes lone remaining restricted free agent, Jan Jenik is close to re-signing with the team.

Jenik didn’t accept his $787,500 qualifying offer.

A source familiar with the Coyotes-Jenik situation said that Jenik looking for a trade and would like to remain in North America and not return to Europe.

The Coyotes seem okay with letting him just sit for now as Jenik has little leverage.

The Coyotes will likely bring five to seven players to camp on PTOs.

Shayna Goldman of The Athletic: Potential trade candidates for the 2023-24 season.

William Nylander – Toronto Maple Leafs – There will be trade speculation until he signs an extension. The Leafs probably don’t want to trade Nylander but will he want more than the Leafs can afford? They can’t really afford to lose him for nothing.

Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets – Hellebuyck doesn’t want to be a part of any rebuild. He’s wanting a big next contract and would be 31 when it kicks in.

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg Jets – The Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild might come calling. He could be a rental for someone.

John Gibson – Anaheim Ducks – Four more years at $6.4 million. His numbers have declined but the Ducks haven’t been good.

Brett Pesce and Brady Skjei – Carolina Hurricanes – Pesce has one-year left on his contract and they may not want to trade him. They are deep on the blue line and maybe okay with trading him if he’s asking for too much money. Skjei also has a year left on his deal.

Noah Hanifin – Calgary Flames – The 26-year-old has a year left at $4.95 million. He likely wouldn’t re-sign with any Canadian team.

Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – Would bring back a good return if the Flames don’t sign him to an extension. He’d likely cost around $8 million a season.

Nick Schmaltz – Arizona Coyotes – Three years at a $5.85 million cap hit but salaries of $7.5 million, $6.95 million, and $8.5 million. No rush for the Coyotes to move him but they may not want to pay the salaries.

Jason Zucker – Arizona Coyotes – Zucker and Matt Dumba are on one-year deals and could be flipped at the trade deadline.

Tyson Barrie – Nashville Predators – If the Predators aren’t in the playoff hunt, they could move Barrie at the deadline.

Alexander Barabanov – San Jose Sharks – Last year of his contract at $2.5 million.

Travis Konecny and Scott Laughton – Philadelphia Flyers – The Flyers don’t have to move Konecny. When the Flyers are ready to complete Konecny will be past his prime but would still be a useful player. The Flyers may not want to move either Konecny or Laughton but if they get a good trade offer, they may have to.

Sam Reinhart and Sam Bennett – Florida Panthers – Can they afford to extend either? Bennett has two years left with Reinhart one. Reinhart would likely cost more to extend.

A St. Louis Blues defenseman – Four of their defensemen have full no-trade clauses and one has a modified no-trade. They’ve already had Torey Krug nix a trade.