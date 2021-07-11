NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Coyotes could have a much different look next year

James O’Brien of NBC Sports: Could the Arizona Coyotes use their salary cap space to go after some pending UFAs instead of another rebuild? They have over $30 million in projected cap space.

Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be willing to relax on his no-movement clause and expand his list of teams he’d okay a trade to.

Teams could look to acquire Coyotes RFA forward Conor Garland but he won’t come cheap.

Goaltender Antti Raanta has dealt with some injuries over the years but could a buy low gamble.

Their blue line will look different if they don’t re-sign pending UFA defensemen Niklas Hjalmarsson, Alex Goligoski and Jason Demers. Hjalmarsson and Goligoski will get free agent interest and they won’t require big deals.

Forwards Christian Dvorak and Phil Kessel could get some trade interest. Would the Kraken be interested in Kessel?

The Maple Leafs will make changes, but how significant will they be?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last week on how significant changes could be for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I think they’re going to go out and try to get the best player who does what they don’t have if they can. I think they’re going to try go get, whether it’s a goalie, defenceman, or another forward, somebody who’s the best available they can get their hands on and they’ll all work from there. I’m really curious to see what that is and then I think a lot of the decisions about what they’re gonna do with the rest of their lineup is probably after the cap considerations for someone they decide to go out and get.”

Friedman added:

“I do think there’s going to be changes. How many more shots do you have with this group on ice and around the organization? Does this not seem like the point where the Raptors traded DeRozan for Leonard? I think we’re there. I don’t know if they’ll do something like that this year, but I think they’re running out of chances to go out with this group.