NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, St. Louis Blues, and the Calgary Flames

The Coyotes are looking at the goalie market

Craig Morgan: Though they just claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers, Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong said they are still keeping their on the goalie market and waivers.

The Blues could be looking at the defenseman market

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues blue line will be without Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich due to injuries. Scandella is out six months and Perunovich status isn’t known yet.

If the Blues need to look externally for blue line help, they could turn to the Arizona Coyotes. The Blues have been linked to Jakob Chychrun, who could cost a top prospect, a first-round pick and likely another young player. Reports have trade talks involving Chychrun have intensified (with several teams) and the Blues are monitoring.

Chychrun is under contract for two more years after this season at a $4.6 million salary cap hit. If Scandella and Perunovich go on the LTIR, that would free up $4.025 million in salary cap space.

MacKenzie Weegar wants an extension before the start of the season

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar is hoping to get a contract in place before the start of the season so it doesn’t become a distraction according to his agent Matthew Ebbs.

“Mack is the ultimate team guy, and once the season starts he does not want to be a distraction, and doesn’t want to be dealing with this in the media room.

“That’s why our preference is if we can get something done before the season, that’s definitely where our head is at.

“If we can’t, we’re not saying we won’t have any discussions, but we’d prefer to just leave it so there are no team distractions after Oct. 13.”

After the Flames signed Jonathan Huberdeau to his eight-year extension, Weegar told his agent to start looking at if there was a long-term fit for him.

Justin Faulk (seven years at $6.5 million per) and Hampus Lindholm (eight years at $6.5 million per) are comparables. If Weegar doesn’t sign before the season and he has a really good year, Dougie Hamilton‘s seven-year at $9 million would be the high end.