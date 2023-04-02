NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Winnipeg Jets, and Montreal Canadiens

Will a few others Coyotes follow Jakob Chychrun‘s lead? Who else could be in the rumor mill

Kyle Richardson of The Hockey News: Citing Craig Morgan of GO PHXN, will the likes of Clayton Keller and Lawson Crouse eventually follow in Jakob Chychrun’s footsteps and not want to be a part of another Arizona Coyotes rebuild? There is nothing to suggest that they are looking to get out as well right now, but what if they continue to fail to make the playoffs?

Morgan notes that forward Nick Schmaltz‘s trade value is high and goaltender Karel Vejmelka could bring back some good returns. Both were in the rumor mill before the trade deadline and could be back in it this offseason.

Can the Jets convince Pierre-Luc Dubois to stay?

Scott Billick: “I think the only way you can sell Pierre-Luc Dubois on a long-term extension in Winnipeg is if you tell him you’re going to build the team around him and he gets to choose, more or less, who goes from the current crop.

That said, I’m not certain that’s enough to sway him. But it’s probably the only way to open the door.”

Caufield talks have begun, and which Canadiens could be traded, and who likely isn’t

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: (mailbag) Reports have Cole Caufield‘s agent Pat Brisson and the Montreal Canadiens starting contract negotiations. Don’t expect things to move quickly.

A three-year deal with a $1.75 million AAV seems to make sense for Rafael Harvey-Pinard.

If he can stay healthy, defenseman Joel Edmundson could be traded this offseason.

There may not be trade interest in Mike Hoffman, but that could change this offseason.

The contracts for Joel Armia and Brendan Gallagher likely means they’re back next season.