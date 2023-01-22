Mathew Dumba, The Scratches, And The Rumors

Michael Russo of The Athletic: The fact that Mathew Dumba got scratched twice is significant. Dean Evason expects more out of Dumba. However, what is it? Better yet, can Dumba provide that kind of quality play at this point?

He is not the only player not performing quite up to his best. The defenseman slumping the entire season was not expected and yet there has been a noticeable regression. The past four seasons chart a course that is anything but positive for Dumba.

Worse, the Wild blueliner misses more opportunities than most fans and experts can count. Should Dumba have a mere 12 points in 43 games? That answer is a solid no. There was a little hope last season that he was starting to produce more like we are used to.

Now, it appears a trade is becoming more and more inevitable. Minnesota and even Bill Guerin hint at it. This seems more and more likely.

Which teams may step up for Mathew Dumba? That will be the intriguing part. Even that side of the equation has been unusually quiet.

Should Dallas Consider Timo Meier?

Saad Yusuf of The Athletic: Now, the Dallas Stars saw Timo Meier firsthand and Meier absolutely terrorized the Stars. Though Meier only scored one power-play goal, his impact on the game was immeasurable.

So, even when Roope Hintz returns, Dallas needs another winger to complement its top-six. That remains obvious. Meier costs a lot but there is that path to another year with the winger too. The Sharks’ forward fits into most championship windows.

Dallas possesses a better team in a lot of ways compared to their 2020 playoff run. Can Jim Nill find a way to pull the trigger on a big deal that helps his top-six? The difference between contending and defeating contending team may depend on acquiring a player like Timo Meier.