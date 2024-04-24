NHL Rumors: Avs, Blues, Red Wings, Penguins, Wild, Flyers, Kraken, Blue Jackets, Ducks, and Panthers

Jared Bednar should be back no matter what the outcome is

Adrian Dater: If the Colorado Avalanche were to lose in the first round for the second consecutive season, coach Jared Bednar would still be back with the team next season. There’s not a chance that they would fire him.

Quick hits on the Blues, Red Wings, Penguins, Wild, Flyers, Kraken, Blue Jackets, Ducks, and Panthers

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Drew Bannister will be a candidate for the full-time St. Louis Blues head coach. It’s believed GM Doug Armstrong wants to talk to David Carle of the University of Denver. The Blues are interested in extending forward Pavel Buchnevich.

Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman needs to know what contract extensions will look like for Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider before turning to their UFAs.

NHL Trade Deadline Under the Radar Playoff Impact Players

Guessing that the Pittsburgh Penguins will sign Sidney Crosby to a two- or three-year contract extension with a cap hit of $10.5 million. Will Kris Letang be back with the Penguins? GM Kyle Dubas wants to see how goaltending prospect Joel Blomqvist does during the AHL playoffs and he may not be convinced yet if an Alex Nedeljkovic (UFA) – Blomqvist tandem is the way to go. If Jake Guentzel hits free agency, the Penguins may try to bring him back.

Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson wonders if he’ll be traded. The Wild will be looking to add offense to make Kirill Kaprizov happy.

Wonder about Joel Farabee‘s future with the Philadelphia Flyers. Forward Cam Atkinson may be okay with a new home next year.

Would be a bit of a surprise if the Seattle Kraken moved on from coach Dave Hakstol. It doesn’t seem like something Ron Francis would do. The Kraken will try to extend Matt Benier.

Mark Hunter has been speculated for the GM position in Columbus but he could be a potential successor to Ken Holland in Edmonton.

John Gibson‘s future with the Anaheim Ducks remains in question in there is the Trevor Zegras speculation.

NHL Trade Deadline Playoff Impacts from the West

Will there be offseason interest again in Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy.

The Florida Panthers could try to extend defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.