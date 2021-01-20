NHL Rumors: Avs, Devils, Oilers, Lightning, Penguins, and COVID Testing

Quick hits on the Avs, Devils, Oilers, Lightning and Penguins
Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Injuries can eat up valuable salary cap space this season. The Avs trading Ian Cole to Minnesota for Greg Pateryn gives them a little flexibility and banks room for the trade deadline.
New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald long-term extension switched to a one-year deal when he was promoted to GM this offseason.
Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland called unrestricted free agent goaltender Jimmy Howard but he declined the offer and will be announcing his retirement soon.
Early this past offseason Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers may have been close on a contract extension but it’s been quiet on that front for a while.
There may be some very good teams being ‘sleepers’ when it comes to Columbus Blue Jackets and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Wonder what the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning are thinking.
A source is saying that the Pittsburgh Penguins have had some interest in Winnipeg Jets Jack Roslovic for awhile now.
Gaps in COVID testing
TSN: Frank Seravalli on the COVID testing protocol and that there may be gaps which could lead to more situations like what the Carolina Hurricanes are going through.
“The Carolina Hurricanes were tested on Monday morning, but you don’t hear the results from those test until almost a full 24 hours. The Hurricanes went and played their first game against the Nashville Predators, and then after the fact, found out that four players had tested positive.
Now the same thing had repeated itself earlier in the season when the Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal tested positive after playing the first game of the season. So, you’re thinking, ‘Did Staal playing in that first game then cause the other players on the Hurricanes to be infected?’ When asked about the NHL’s protocol today, the league seemed content with how things are going and the cadence of their testing. They believe this is the best course of action for them and that players will find out before they return to the rink.
I think the thing to point out here is that this is exactly what the NBA is not doing. They are rapid testing their players. Before NBA players can even enter a team facility they get a rapid test and if it’s negative, then they’re clear to enter. This may just be something that the NHL has to consider as they continue to be flexible and nimble down the road.”