NHL Rumors: Avs, Devils, Oilers, Lightning, Penguins, and COVID Testing

Quick hits on the Avs, Devils, Oilers, Lightning and Penguins

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Injuries can eat up valuable salary cap space this season. The Avs trading Ian Cole to Minnesota for Greg Pateryn gives them a little flexibility and banks room for the trade deadline.

New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald long-term extension switched to a one-year deal when he was promoted to GM this offseason.

Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland called unrestricted free agent goaltender Jimmy Howard but he declined the offer and will be announcing his retirement soon.

Early this past offseason Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers may have been close on a contract extension but it’s been quiet on that front for a while.

There may be some very good teams being ‘sleepers’ when it comes to Columbus Blue Jackets and Pierre-Luc Dubois. Wonder what the Colorado Avalanche or Tampa Bay Lightning are thinking.

A source is saying that the Pittsburgh Penguins have had some interest in Winnipeg Jets Jack Roslovic for awhile now.

Gaps in COVID testing

TSN: Frank Seravalli on the COVID testing protocol and that there may be gaps which could lead to more situations like what the Carolina Hurricanes are going through.