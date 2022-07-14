NHL Rumors: Bergeron, Krejci, Petry, Hague, Puljujarvi, Jets and Hurricanes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL lines site Betway

Boston Bruins: GM Don Sweeney on UFA Patrice Bergeron: “Nothing’s changed. There’s no update as of right now in terms of finalizing anything. As I referenced the other day, I think we’re in a good place with Patrice.”

Joe Haggerty: GM Sweeney has indicated that both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci would sign one-year contracts.

The salaries would be low and would have incentives.

Jeff Petry likely not heading to Dallas

Eric Engels: As of last night it didn’t appear that the Montreal Canadiens would be trading defenseman Jeff Petry to the Dallas Stars.

Sources said they had a short conversation yesterday but the Canadiens weren’t willing to retain salary. A trade seems unlikely.

Eric Engels: This doesn’t mean that they aren’t working hard to trade Jeff Petry. Canadiens GM Kent Hughes has said all along that a trade has to be good for the Canadiens as well.

Will someone offer sheet Nic Hague?

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: On agent wondered if someone would try to offer sheet Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague. Anywhere in the $2,100,742 to $4,201,488 range would only cost a second-round pick.

Jesse Puljujarvi likely staying

Lowetide: After Connor Brown was traded to Washington, the likelihood of Jesse Puljujarvi remaining in Edmonton increased.

Jets GM comfortable with his team

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said (later afternoon) that he was still talking to some free agents but he suggested that he is comfortable with his team and how it would fit with head coach Rick Bowness‘s system.

Scott Billeck: GM Cheveldayoff expects that defenseman Brenden Dillon will be back with the Jets next season.

Kotkaniemi the Hurricanes No. 2 center?

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that he’s “absolutely” comfortable with going into next season with Jesperi Kotkaniemi as their second-line center.