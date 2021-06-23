NHL Rumors: Blackhawks and Jack Eichel, Comparables For Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Blackhawks interested in Jack Eichel?

Larry Brooks of the NY Post: There has already been speculation that the Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings and maybe the New York Rangers would be interested in Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel.

Have heard that the Chicago Blackhawks could also be one of the teams showing some interest in Eichel. The Blackhawks would have to offer up forward Kirby Dach and likely their first-round pick – 11th overall – in the 2021 NHL draft.

It is possible that the 33-year old Jonathan Toews could return next season though nothing has been said about his situation.

The Blackhawks have also been linked to Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Seth Jones. The Blue Jackets may be interested in Dach as part of any Jones deal.

Some comparables for Oilers pending UFA Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Jason Gregor of Oilers Nation: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may be interested in testing free agency to see if anyone would offer him over $6 million a year on a six- or seven-year deal. Those offers may not come from teams he’s interested in playing for though.

Nugent-Hopkins camp can talk to the Seattle Kraken from July 18th to 20th and they are a team that has plenty of cap space.

Comparables for Nugent-Hopkins include:

The Montreal Canadiens Brendan Gallagher signed a six-year, $6.5 million per season extension last offseason.

Two years ago the New York Islanders signed Jordan Eberle to a two-year, $5.5 million deal and Anders Lee for seven years at $7 million.

Chris Kreider signed a seven-year deal with the New York Rangers at $6.5 million per, while the St. Louis Blues extended Brayden Schenn for eight years at $6.5 million per.

Tyler Toffoli signed a four-year deal with the Canadiens for $4.25 million per and would be the low, low end for RNH.

Believe that Nugent-Hopkins will get at least $5.5 million and someone might be willing to go up to $6.5 million. Term will likely be five to seven years. Five years would ideal for a team but understandable if someone went six years.