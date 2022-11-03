NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Blues, Leafs, Jets and Blue Jackets

Blackhawks don’t look at players as just assets

Ben Pope: What asked Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson about trading players like Nicolas Beaudin and Evan Barratt to give them an opportunity to play while getting little return for them,

“We’re in the people business. Just like anyone working in the front office, those players are trying to make a career out of it, too. You do what’s best for the people in your organization. Players are not just assets, they’re people too.

If there’s an opportunity where we’re not sacraficing and it’s something we can do to help them out, then it’s something we’ll explore. Again, we’re not going to do something that hurts the Chicago Blackhawks, but if there’s an opportunity to find something where it’s not necessarily a loss in great value to the Blackhawks, then we’ll consider that.”

The Blues and Leafs don’t want to make a coaching change. Teams calling the Jets

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong said that coach Craig Berube isn’t going anywhere.

“I told the players the coach is not going anywhere because he came from the American Hockey League, where he coached young players and made them better, and he coached veteran players and made them win here. So he can do both.”

Don’t believe the Toronto Maple Leafs are in any rush to make a coaching change. If they fired Sheldon Keefe, they would be paying around $7 million for two coaches to not coach this year.

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas know his defense needs work. He didn’t want to include a draft pick to get Ethan Bear, but we know he’s looking.

Teams have inquired about the Winnipeg Jets blue line as they seem to have an excess. The injury to Logan Stanley has removed one name for now. GM Kevin Cheveldayoff won’t feel the pressure to make a move, and won’t move someone unless he gets what he wants.

Wonder if the Columbus Blue Jackets will look for a centerman at some point while they wait for some of their youngsters to further develop.