NHL Rumors Blue Jackets, Chychrun, McDonagh, Kuemper and Nichuchskin

Blue Jackets interested in Chychrun?

Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Columbus Blues Jackets are looking for a top-pairing defenseman to play with Zach Werenski.

It would make sense if they are looking for a young defenseman with term.

The Blue Jackets were one of the teams that had interest in Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun at the trade deadline and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they are intrested again.

The Blue Jackets hold the No. 12 pick and they could put it in a package.

“It’s a great opportunity for us at six and 12, and we’re keeping an open mind,” Kekalainen told the Dispatch on Friday. “We’ll look at every opportunity there may be to make a pick or, probably not to move up, but maybe to move down to gain more assets or trade a pick – one or the other, but more likely the 12th – for a young player that can help us right now and also in the future.”

Brian Hedger: Two sources said that the Coyotes and Blue Jackets are talking trade.

Were the Blue Jackets interested in McDonagh?

Mark Scheig: Nick Kypreos reported on Monday that the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning had an agreement that if defenseman Ryan McDonagh was put on the waivers, that the Blue Jackets would claim him.

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on the report of them having an agreement to claim McDonagh off waivers.

“100% inaccurate.”

On Kuemper and Nichushkin staying in Colorado?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Darcy Kuemper: “I have heard there is a decent chance he signs in Colorado.”

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between the Colorado Avalanche and Valeri Nichushkin‘s camp are expected to start up this week. There is nothing to report yet.

Peter Baugh: Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast: “I think (the Avs) are working on getting Kuemper and Nichushkin done.”