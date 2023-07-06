NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Devils, Penguins, Karlsson, and DeBrincat

The Columbus Blue Jackets GM on trades and free agency

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen on any potential trades or free agent signings this offseason: “We’re still working on things. The whole league, leaguewide, is pretty much capped out, so any move would be dollar-for-dollar. We’re not going to be getting summer vacation anytime soon.”

Free agent talks quiet for the New Jersey Devils

James Nichols: All is quiet on the New Jersey Devils free agent front.

A mutual interest between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Erik Karlsson

Rob Rossi: As of Monday had been told that not much has changed regarding the Pittsburgh Penguins and Erik Karlsson.

The Penguins and Karlsson have a mutual interest and although it would be a complicated trade, it’s not impossible.

With a few teams still having trade interest, the San Jose Sharks feel they can take their time until they get the best deal.

Teams valuing Alex DeBrincat at under $8 million not for eight years

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Trade talk involving Ottawa Senators forward Alex DeBrincat continues, with Andy Strickland reporting that Detroit Red Wings are back in the mix.

Sources have said that the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders are also trying to find out if they can make a deal for the forward.

If the Senators are able to move DeBrincat, they could be interested in signing Vladimir Tarasenko.

DeBrincat’s agent Jeff Jackson has had permission to talk to three teams regarding a contract extension and he hasn’t been able to get the money or term that they are looking for.

Darren Dreger said that DeBrincat is looking for a contract similar to Timo Meier‘s – eight years at an $8.8 million cap hit. Teams have put DeBrincat closer to $7.8 million and sources say that nobody wants to go eight years.

The Red Wings won’t go long-term as of now, but maybe they can find a middle ground.