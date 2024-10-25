NHL Rumors: Blues, Penguins, Blue Jackets, Panthers, Rangers, Stars, Utah, and the 2025 NHL draft

Is the St. Louis Blues RFA goaltender up next for an extension?

Matthew DeFranks: The St. Louis Blues just signed forward Jake Neighbours to a contract extension.

Blues GM Doug Armstrong when asked if he plans on talking to pending RFA goaltender Joel Hofer about a new contract: “You’ll find out like you found out about Jake.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets have goalies that may benefit from a change of scenery

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry carries a $5.375 million salary cap hit through 2027-28. Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins carries a $5.4 million salary cap hit through 2026-27. Could either team be interested a change-of-scenery trade for the two goaltenders?

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said back in May that nobody would trade for Merzlikins’ contract.

Jarry has a year more left on his contract and that could be a sticking point. Jarry has a 12-team no-trade clause and Merzlikins has a 10-team no-trade clause.

Quick hits on the Panthers, Rangers, Stars, Utah, and the 2025 NHL draft

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, and Chicago Blackhawks are among the teams looking at centers.

Talks are underway between the Florida Panthers and Sam Bennett. A source said “not far apart, but now everyone’s dug in.”

The New York Rangers may want to go max term (eight years) with Alexis Lafreniere but he may not want to go that long. He’d be 31 years old at the end and it may limit another big contract after that.

Forward Wyatt Johnston is next on the Dallas Stars’ list of players to extend. They just signed Jake Oettinger to a $8.25 million deal. Miro Heiskanen and Roope Hintz come in at $8.45 million.

The Utah Hockey Club lost two right-handed defensemen – Sean Durzi and John Marino – for at least three, or four months respectively. They don’t want to make a move that sets them back.

Not official yet but the NHL could be June 27th to 29th in Los Angeles for the 2025 NHL draft. The NHL may not have an awards show.