NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes

Boston Bruins Five Priorities This Offseason

Conor Ryan of Boston.com: Ryan writes the Boston Bruins did the most they could up against the salary cap this past season. General Manager Don Sweeney did the best he could, but there are still areas of need the Bruins must address.

Chip Alexander of Raleigh News and Observer: Alexander writes that Martin Necas remains the subject of trade talks and speculation out of Carolina dating back to the NHL Trade Deadline.

Necas is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights. He is a top-six forward looking for a pay raise this summer. Current Hurricanes GM Don Waddell wants to try to figure something out with Necas.

According to those who know him, Necas wants to play center, but head coach Rod Brind’Amour has not used him in that position. So the question is, do the Canes think he can play the position, and what is his value to them?