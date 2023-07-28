NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Minnesota Wild

The Boston Bruins do have some assets to move for a center

Steve Conroy of The Boston Herald: Currently it’s looking like Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle will be the Boston Bruins top two centers with Morgan Geekie, Patrick Brown and Jesper Boqvist battling for the final two spots.

The Bruins do have some trade assets to help land them a center. Goaltender Linus Ullmark has two years left at $5 million with a 16-team no-trade clause and RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman. Swayman’s going to arbitration on Sunday and could come in around Ilya Samsonov‘s $3.55 million.

Do the Bruins see Jake DeBrusk as a long-term fit? He’s entering the final year of his deal at $4 million and will be a free agent after the season. The Bruins need to see if it will work or not.

Defensemen Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort may not net much on their own but could be included in a deal.

Potential trade targets are Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm and Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele. Lindholm is in the last year of his deal at $4.85 million and Scheifele has a year left at $6.125 million.

Filip Gustavsson will have some comparables, Matt Dumba still waiting and Wild players with a year left

Joe Smith of The Athletic: Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson has his arbitration hearing on August 4th. A deal will eventually get done. Ilya Samsonov’s $3.55 million award is a comparable. Jeremy Swayman’s hearing is set for July 30th, so he’ll have an arb award if he’s not signed beforehand. Guessing a one or two-year deal for Gustavsson and likely below $3.5 million.

It’s surprising that right-handed defenseman Matt Dumba is still looking for a team for next season. The Wild don’t have the salary cap space to bring him back. It sounds like the Arizona Coyotes made Dumba an offer but he could be waiting for the Erik Karlsson situation to play out. Earlier this offseason the Toronto Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars showed some interest. At the trade deadline the Wild received little to no interest.

Mats Zuccarello, Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno are entering the final year of their contracts and if the Wild aren’t in the playoff race for whatever reason, they could be trade bait. It’s also possible that they extend them during the season with Foligno the most likely out of the three.