NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devils

DeBrusk on free agency … Could he become trade bait if Krug re-signed?

Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is a pending restricted free agent and has averaged 20 goals and 40 points in his first three seasons in the NHL.

DeBrusk on his pending free agency.

“Obviously that’s going to be my situation . Hopefully not , but maybe, possibly next year just looking around the league you see different things with guys dragging it out,” said DeBrusk, who will be joined by Matt Grzelcyk and Anders Bjork as restricted free agents for the Bruins. “It’s one of those where you ask questions on the business side of it. Things change and different stuff happens with talks, but at the same time I mostly just try to stay out of it. I try to stay dialed in to get ready for training camp and the season. I guess when that time comes, though, I’ll be more aware of what to expect.”

Travis Konecny could be a comparable, who signed a six-year, $33 million deal. Brock Boeser has produced more and has a higher upside had signed a three-year, $17.625 million deal.

DeBrusk could be looking at something in the $4.5 million per season range. A flat salary cap will give the Bruins some trouble.

If the Bruins do re-sign defenseman Torey Krug to a deal in the $7 to $8 million range, it may mean there isn’t enough room to extend DeBrusk and they could look to move him. The Bruins have a list of free agents and all won’t be back.

Risky options for the Devils blue line

Corey Masisak of The Athletic: (Looking at some good and maybe good blue line options for the New Jersey Devils)

The New Jersey Devils will be in the market to improve their blue line this offseason.

Looking at some potential “risky options” they may consider.

Cam Fowler – Anaheim Ducks – six years at $6.5 million

Brandon Carlo – Boston Bruins – one-year at $2.85 million

Niklas Hjalmarsson – Arizona Coyotes – one-year at $5 million

Travis Hamonic – Calgary Flames – UFA

Jake Gardiner – Carolina Hurricanes – three years at $4.05 million

Calvin de Haan – Chicago Blackhawks – two years at $4.55 million

Ian Cole – Colorado Avalanche – one-year at $4.25 million

Ryan Murray – Columbus Blue Jackets – one-year at $4.6 million

Adam Larsson – Edmonton Oilers – two years at $4.166 million

Carson Soucy – Minnesota Wild – UFA

Greg Pateryn – Minnesota Wild – one-year at $2.25 million

Scott Mayfield – New York Islanders – three years at $1.45 million

Libor Hajek – New York Rangers – one-year left at $833,333

Martin Marincin – Toronto Maple Leafs – one-year left at $700,000

Chris Tanev – Vancouver Canucks – UFA

Brayden McNabb – Vegas Golden Knights – two-years left at $2.25 million