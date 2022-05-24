NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Philadelphia Flyers

Will the Bruins look at Alec Martinez again?

Kevin Paul Dupont: The Vegas Golden Knights could be looking to shed some salary this offseason. Last offseason the Boston Bruins had their eye on left-handed defenseman Alec Martinez and could possibly take a look again this offseason. The 35-year-old carries a $5.25 million salary cap hit.

Neely on Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy

Amalie Benjamin: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely late last week on head coach Bruce Cassidy: “I think we have to look at making some changes as far as how we play. … I think Bruce is a fantastic coach. He’s brought a lot of success to this organization. I like him as a coach. So we’ll see where it goes. I do think we need to make some changes.”

Neely added that at that time he hadn’t spoken with GM Don Sweeney about Cassidy’s status.

Tortorella linked to the Flyers

Andy Strickland: Have been hearing John Tortorella being linked to the Philadelphia Flyers.

On the Flyers coaching, getting the No. 2 pick, Fletcher on the hot seat and a Lindholm buyout

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic: (mailbag) Top three coaches that would be happy with the Philadelphia Flyers hiring – in order – Barry Trotz, Jim Montgomery and then Benoit Groulx.

Don’t think the Philadelphia Flyers will trade up with the New Jersey Devils to the No. 2 pick – both outright and packing their No. 5 pick.

Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher will be on the hot seat heading into next season. They won’t be a Cup contender but some in the organization think they could be a wild-card contender. Not saying that he has to make the playoffs to keep his job, but they have to make some progress.

Sure the Flyers could gain $3 million in salary cap space by buying out Oskar Lindblom (1/3 his salary since he’s 25), but don’t think they will.