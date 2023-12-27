NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

A couple of trade options for the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins could use some added skill down the middle.

One source has said that the Chicago Blackhawks have let teams know that the center Tyler Johnson is available. The 33-year-old carries a $5 million cap hit and is in the last year of his deal. He has seven goals and four assists this season. Johnson isn’t a top-six center and lacks size and jam. Seems unlikely.

Pierre LeBrun last week linked the Bruins to Calgary Flames pending UFA center Elias Lindholm again. The Bruins don’t have a 2024 first-round pick, so that complicates any deal.

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Assets the Toronto Maple Leafs have teams could ask for at the trade deadline. What will the Leafs be okay with moving?

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs want to trade their 2024 first-round pick? They held on to their pick last year but don’t have their 2025 as they sent it to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Dennis Hildeby – The 6-foot-7 22-year-old AHL goalie hasn’t played in many AHL games and his value is still somewhat unknown.

Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan – Both would be on entry-level contracts when they arrive, something important when you have other high-priced players. Minten could be their third-line center next year. The Leafs won’t be looking to trade either. Teams will ask.

2024 third, fourth, and fifth-round picks – The Leafs have three thirds and one might be enough to land someone like Ilya Lyubushkin but not Chris Tanev.

Nick Robertson – Do the Leafs still believe in him and how much trade does he have? Has struggled a bit this season and has had injury issues in the past. He’s cheap at $800,000 and possibly could grow into a useful middle-six player.

Topi Niemela – The 21-year-old is the Leafs best prospect on the blue line. Would he need to be included to net a bigger piece?

2026 first-round pick – This pick wouldn’t have much impact until 2029 or 2030. The Leafs would have an idea where a 2024 pick would be but not a 2026.

Pontus Holmberg – Teams might have an interest in him for depth. One more year on his contract at $800,000 and could turn into a useful bottom-six forward.