NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Charlie McAvoy and Patrice Bergeron

McAvoy not saying much about his contract situation

Matt Porter of the Boston Globe: Defenseman Charlie McAvoy will likely be the next Boston Bruins player to sign a big contract extension. How much he’ll get paid and for how long is yet to be determined.

Late last month McAvoy wouldn’t comment about his contract situation. He is entering the final year of his deal with a $4.9 million salary cap hit, but a $7.3 million salary.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski‘s six-year, $57.5 million deal is a comparable.

McAvoy is eligible to sign an extension at any point now. He’ll be owed a qualifying offer of $7.3 million after the season if they don’t reach a deal beforehand.

Agent Michael Curran wouldn’t say much on the matter either other than that McAvoy just wants to focus on the season.

“He wants to control what he can control and let the chips fall where they may.”

Bergeron will wait until after the season to talk extension

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins 36-year old Patrice Bergeron is entering the final year of his contract and isn’t going to worry about an extension during the season.

“I’m going to play out this year, and then talk about that after.”

Bruins GM Don Sweeney said in early August that they had held some contract extension talks with Bergeron. How long Bergeron would like to play for the Bruins is all up to Bergeron.