NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, Jake DeBrusk, and Areas of Need

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman was voted by fans to go to the NHL All-Star game. He has a 12-3-7 record with a 2.49 GAA and a .918 SV percentage. Swayman is excited and he doesn’t forget how his arbitration hearing went this past offseason.

“That’s really special,” Swayman replied. “First and foremost, it couldn’t have happened without the team in front of me. Huge kudos to them for allowing that to happen, but after dealing with what I did this summer with arbitration and hearing things that a player should never hear, it feels pretty special to be in this situation. I’m extremely honored, and I’m really excited to join ‘Pasta’ and ‘Monty’ .”

Swayman is on a one-year, $3.47 million deal. He hasn’t said much about the hearing and if there have been any contract talks. Elliotte Friedman reported a three weeks ago that he felt an extension could be in place sometime this month. With Swayman’s comments, you have to wonder if things are really going well.

Mick Colageo of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins could use a good two-way center and a physical, left-handed defenseman.

Unless they would consider trading goaltender Linus Ullmark, they may not have enough for someone like Minnesota Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek or Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm. Would the Bruins consider trading pending free agent Jake DeBrusk? Maybe, but it may take more to get a center.

One defenseman they could target to play with Charlie McAvoy is Wild defenseman Jacob Middleton. He’s got another year on his deal at $2.45 million.

A couple of other options for the Bruins include Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi or San Jose Sharks Jan Rutta.

Would the Bruins consider Matt Poitras and DeBrusk for Lindholm?