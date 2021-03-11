NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins Looking to Add and Take Another Run at the Stanley Cup

Bruins won’t hesitate to add ahead of the trade deadline

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeny said that they won’t hesitate to shake things up if need be ahead of the April 12th NHL trade deadline. AHL call-ups and potential trades are possibilities.

“If we have to shake things up, I think we will do that,” Sweeney said. “Understand that the expectations haven’t changed. Our group has played well, but not quite good enough, and the scoring has been the Achilles’ heel up until this point. Hopefully we can find it from within, or I’m going to have to make a move to bring in support.”

Heading into Thursday they were 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

“We certainly have areas that we would like to explore to add, but it’s been challenging,” Sweeney said. “I think things will loosen up because there will be some teams that will identify themselves as not necessarily in the position they want to be, and some player movement will happen.”

Bruins to take another run at the Cup

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins president Cam Neely said on WEEI that they are going to head into the trade deadline looking to add and to help out their aging core and hopefully bring home another Stanley Cup.

“We look at this as the years are ticking off and we’ve got some players that have been very, very successful with us that are getting older and we want to try and achieve another Stanley Cup with some of this group here,” Neely said. “So, we’re looking at it just like that.”

There are teams that are falling out of the playoff picture and they are looking at those teams.