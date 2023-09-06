NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Mark Scheifele and Jake DeBrusk

Mark Scheifele would make sense for the Bruins but not without an extension

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Will the Boston Bruins decide they need to acquire a top center? They’ve been linked to Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele and Calgary Flames Elias Lindholm. Both are entering the last year of their contracts. The Bruins are expected to circle back and check the acquisition cost again.

Winnipeg Free Press reporter Mike McIntyre agrees that Scheifele makes sense for the Bruins are they re-tool and not rebuild. Would Scheifele be interested in signing a long-term extension? Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is a patient GM and doesn’t rush into anything.

If Scheifele wouldn’t be interested in signing an extension, would it even be worth it for the Bruins to give up roster players (need to give up players to fit in Scheifele’s $6.125 million contract) for someone who could leave after the season?

Jake DeBrusk wants to stay out of any contract talks

Derek Van Diest of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk is entering the final year of his two-year, $8 million and he hopes to remain with the team beyond this season. DeBrusk last week:

“I’m hoping to stay . It’s the only team that I know and the team that I grew up with. Hopefully, it goes in that direction, and we’ll see how it goes. That’s why I have an agent (Rick Valette), and I told him I wanted to stay out of this one, and in time, it’ll be nice when it all gets done.”

The 26-year-old would be an unrestricted free agent after the season. DeBrusk feels that if he can remain healthy this season he’ll score 30 goals for the first time.

