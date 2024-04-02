NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, NCAA UFAs, Detroit Red Wings, and the Montreal Canadiens

The Bruins linked to a college free agent center

Mark Divver: Have heard some things linking NCAA free agent center Jaxon Nelson to the Boston Bruins.

He’s a 6′ 4″, 220 pound center that captained the Minnesota Gophers.

NCAA free agent Collin Graf maybe looking to stay in the Northeast

Kyle Hall: Have heard that college free agent center Collin Graf would prefer to stay in the Northeast. The Bruins are believed to be the front-runners, with the Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers very interested.

Michael Gallagher of Nashville Hockey Now: Graf attended the Nashville Predators development camp last offseason and shouldn’t be counted out. The Rangers are reportedly a front-runner

Will the Detroit Red Wings be able to change up their defensive group next season?

Max Bultman of The Athletic: The Detroit Red Wings need to get above-average goaltending most nights if they want to win. They’ve had issues on the blue line as well.

Moritz Seider is their No. 1 defenseman and he looks overworked right now. Shayne Gostisbehere‘s game has plenty of risk. Justin Holl has two years left on his deal at $3.4 million and is usually a healthy scratch.

The Wings have seven of their eight defensemen under contract for next season. Can they afford to return with the same group, and is there even a way for them to make a change?

Will Cayden Primeau last beyond next season with the Montreal Canadiens? David Savard likely won’t

Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette: (mailbag) Samuel Montembeault’s three-year extension leaves him as their main man moving forward. Jacob Fowler could be a few years off. Cayden Primeau has a year left on his deal and his play will dictate if he’ll be part of their future or if they’ll look to trade him. He has a year left on his deal and will then be an RFA.

Don’t see a contract extension in the future for David Savard. He could get traded in the offseason or at next year’s trade deadline at the latest. He’ll be a UFA after next season and carries a $3.5 million cap hit. The Canadiens will need to create some roster space for their youngsters.