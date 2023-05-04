NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins – Pending UFAs Bergeron, Krejci and Orlov

Bruins pending UFA Patrice Bergeron

Boston Bruins: Pending UFA forward Patrice Bergeron: “The emotions are still hard. The scars will be there for a while…it’s too early right now to even make a sound decision . I really want to make sure I make the right call…I don’t know how long it’s gonna take.”

Bruins pending UFA David Krejci

Shawn Hutcheon: Bruins pending UFA forward David Krejci said that he hopes to have a decision made in the next two – three weeks on whether he’s going to retire or come back next season.

He said that if he retires from the NHL, he doesn’t plan on playing anywhere else.

Boston Bruins: Krejci on his future: “There’s lots to think about. I’m gonna go home soon, talk to my family but definitely gonna make a decision soon…I want to get away because everything is really raw right now. I don’t want to make any decision that I’m gonna regret.”

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: Bruins pending free agent David Krejci:

“Now it’s either come back or be done. If I come back, then yeah it would be NHL. I did what I did last year and I’m happy I did that. No regrets. But I closed the door so I will make a decision soon. It would be NHL. Obviously be the Bruins.”

Dmitry Orlov wouldn’t mind a Capitals reunion

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Boston Bruins pending free agent defenseman Dmitry Orlov said that he’d be interested in returning to the Washington Capitals, who traded him at the deadline to the Bruins.

“Gonna talk to my agent. How I see, if they trade me, I don’t think it’s gonna work out, but we’ll see.”

Orlov enjoyed his time in Boston but obviously not the result. He’ll take some time to figure out his next step.

“I still don’t know what my plan is, if I fly back to Washington or stay here, so it’s just a lot of things,” Orlov said of his future. “Obviously gonna have to make a decision where I’m gonna be. I need to talk to my family and go from there.”

Nick Goss of NBC Sports Boston: 32-year-old Dmitry Orlov will likely be looking for his last ‘big’ contract and the Bruins should probably pass. They aren’t in a position to offer a four or five-year contract at $5 million a season or more.