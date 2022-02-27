NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Columbus Blue Jackets

Will the Bruins be looking at Rasmus Ristolainen?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Elliotte Freidman on the Jeff Marek show said that he thinks the Philadelphia Flyers will move defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen

After talking to a few scouts, Ristolainen is what the Bruins blue line lacks. It sounds like Ristolainen is someone GM Don Sweeney has on his potential trade target board ahead of the deadline. They have had tried to acquire him back when he was with the Buffalo Sabres.

“I heard from numerous folks around the league that Sweeney was in on him,” the scouts said of the Bruins’ interest in Ristolainen last summer. “I think he, like some other interested teams, just didn’t want to pay that price for him.”

Sam Carchidi of Philadelphia Hockey Now said that if the Flyers don’t extend Ristolainen they need to move him and help save face after giving up Robert Hagg and a first and second-round pick last offseason. They need to get a first-round pick back and it won’t be easy.

Joe Haggety has been reporting the Bruins are actively shopping Urho Vaakanainen at multiple teams over the past three seasons.

Blue Jackets and Laine haven’t had any meaningful talks yet

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta reported last week that there haven’t been any contract talks between the Columbus Blue Jackets and pending RFA forward Patrik Laine. Talks are expected to happen at some point.

“He has not had any contract discussions to date, meaningful ones anyway, with the Columbus Blue Jackets on an extension. Those talks will happen a little later on,” Pagnotta said.

“He might be able to cash in quite nicely on a new deal.”

Sources have said that the Blue Jackets have received calls from some teams to check out if he would be available or not. The Blue Jackets priority is to keep him.

Teams could inquire about Texier

Mark Scheig: It wouldn’t be a surprise if teams are calling the Columbus Blue Jackets about forward Alexander Texier. He’s a good player and many teams would like to have someone like him on their roster.

He has term left on his contract so the asking price should be very high.