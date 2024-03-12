NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Ottawa Senators

On the three-way speculation involving the Bruins, Canucks, and Penguins

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Tort’s Tantrum Fallout & the Golden LTIR episode on the potential three-way trade speculation involving the Boston Bruins (Jake DeBrusk), Vancouver Canucks (Elias Lindholm) and Pittsburgh Penguins (Jake Guentzel).

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I don’t know if that three-way deal was ever going to happen with Vancouver and Boston and Pittsburgh. I had some people who really disputed that to me.

I think Vancouver was really unhappy that some of the Lindholm stuff got out. I think there was some really tough conversations between the Canucks and Lindholm and his representatives about that. I don’t think it was easy. I think the Canucks were really unhappy.

NHL Rumors: The Boston Bruins, Linus Ullmark, and an Interesting Offseason Ahead for Both

This is a time of year that’s really stressful. Teams get unhappy. Players get unhappy. And that definitely happened in Boston’s case with, I think Ullmark, the whole Lindholm situation, and I think they’re gonna be a really interesting team in the offseason.”

Jakob Chychrun knows the trade rumors will be back

Ian Mendes of The Athletic: Despite all the trade rumors, the Ottawa Senators didn’t move defenseman Jakob Chychrun at the deadline. Unfortunately for him, they’ll be back in the offseason and he knows it.

“The trade deadline is over, but people are already talking about the summer. It’s not like the chatter is going anywhere,” Chychrun said. “It’s the reality of the situation with my contract with having one year left. We’ll see what happens with my situation moving forward.”

It’s not known how serious any of GM Steve Staios‘ trade talks were. Staios didn’t talk to Chychrun about the rumors the week leading up to the deadline, and Chychrun wouldn’t say if management told him anything or not.

NHL Rumors: The Advantage of LTIR and the Sunbelt, No-tax States

Chychrun’s situation with the Senators is different than when he was closing out his days in Arizona as he wants to stay in Ottawa.