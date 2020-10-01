NHL Rumors: Brendan Gallagher and Matt Dumba

Canadiens and Gallagher talking

Habs Links: Montreal Canadians GM Marc Bergevin said that re-signing forward Brendan Gallagher was a priority for them. A day after Bergevin made that comment, Gallagher’s agent Gerry Johansson said: “We’re working hard to reach an agreement.”

Habs Links: Bergevin said on Tuesday that a Gallagher deal would make him the highest paid Canadiens forward.

** The highest paid Canadiens forward at the moment is Jonathan Drouin at a $5.5 million cap hit.

Dumba talk as cooled but could pick up again

Michael Russo of The Athletic: As the Minnesota Wild try to reshape their roster, they could look to move Matt Dumba, Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Donato or Zach Parise.

Sources say the Matt Dumba trade chatter has cooled a bit. Dumba is probably their only roster trade asset at that would land them a top-six center. The Wild would have $27.1 million tied up in their top four defensemen, and there is also the expansion draft to think about. The Wild won’t give Dumba away and have been underwhelmed by the trade offers.

The Winnipeg Jets don’t have the assets the Wild need for Dumba. The Wild may not be interested what the Flames have to offer. The Vancouver Canucks haven’t shown much interest.

Wild GM Bill Guerin on if he’d consider trading Dumba for a scoring winger.

“It’s just got to make sense for us. In any trade I make, would you prefer something that fills a void? Yeah. But sometimes you just have to make a trade for the player that you feel is going to make (sense).”

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning could use a right-handed defenseman, but they have big cap issues.

Could the Wild package Dumba and the No. 9 pick to move up in the draft and take a top center?

Teams that miss out of Alex Pietrangelo could show more interest. If the Vegas Golden Knights miss out, could they offer Marc-Andre Fleury and Peyton Krebs or Cody Glass?