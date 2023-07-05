NHL Rumors: Brett Pesce, William Nylander and Mitch Marner

The Hurricanes have several things on the go include Brett Pesce talks

David Pagnotta: The Carolina Hurricanes have several things on the go as well as potentially signing free agent Vladimir Tarasenko and waiting for the Tony DeAngelo trade with the Philadelphia Flyers to go through on July 8th.

Have been hearing that defenseman Brett Pesce is still available and that the Nashville Predators are back in the mix for him. Pesce has a 15-team trade list.

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Nick Kypreos and Justin Bourne on the Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander and Mitch Marner.

Kypreos: “There’s not enough room for everybody. Somebody’s going to have to go. If you, if you sign Willy, Mitch’s got to go guys.”

Bourne: “What?”

Kypreos: “Ya. If you take, if you sign Willy $10 moving forward.”

Bourne: (over top of Kyreos) “Caps going up?”

Kypeos: “.. then I’ve think you made the decision that you gotta, you gotta loosen up somebody here.

That blue line needs a major, major change up here guys.

Sam McKee: “That’s why you have to trade Willy. Because you can’t trade Marner.

We can have the conversation about, if it’s one, if you have to pick between Mitch Marner and William Nylander, unfortunately it’s an obvious choice. I think there’s a lot of Leafs nation.

Bourne: “It’s not a hard decision.”

McKee: “I think there’s a lot of Leafs nation that might push back on the fact that it’s an easy choice, but for me, like what Mitch Marner brings to your team is not even comparable to what William Nylander brings to your team.

Kypreos: “But like Mitch, without Willy, it is set up for Mitch and Auston like it would be set up for McDavid and Draisaitl moving forward in Edmonton.