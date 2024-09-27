NHL Rumors: Brock Boeser Has One-Year Left on his Contract

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Bevy of Extensions as Training Camps Begin episode on Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Bukauskas: “Dare I ask about Brock Boeser, who’s entering the final year of his deal, or is it too early for that?

Friedman: “You know, it’s interesting. Like, again, this was an Iain McIntyre piece with Patrick Allvin. They said that, you know, ‘we’re gonna, we’re gonna see how this plays out.’

And I, I, (producer Dominic Sramaty) just sent a message that level of doom and gloom can only be Jason Brough. I know he listens. I can’t imagine. I can’t wait to hear what his reaction to that is. It’s not Jason Brough, Dom, but it is a Jason Brough-like personality who’s not in media. So it’s a friend of mine out there. That’s pretty funny, though, because that is the kind of person that you would think of.

You know, I think the thing about Boeser is, you know, they’re challenging him. I’ll say there’s something too about Patrik Allvin. I don’t know him as well as I know Jim Rutherford, and it’s not like Jim Rutherford and I are great friends or anything. It’s just that he’s been around for a long time, so you deal with him.

Like Patrik Allvin, one thing I’m learning about him is he’s not afraid to be blunt. Like he basically said to Boeser, ‘give us another level, and we’re going to take care of you.’ And so now the challenges on Boeser to go to the next level, and I think that he will respond to that, you know, very, very well.

You know, I, I think Boeser has a huge year, because I think the best athletes like to be challenged. You know, sometimes in life we want to be comfortable, and sometimes in life we want to be challenged. And I don’t think the Vancouver Canucks would do this if they didn’t think Boeser was up to it. You don’t give that quote to Ian McIntyre in a Canadian market with a, because, you know, everything that it entails. without recognizing that you think Boeser can deliver. So I think he has a huge year, and it gets done.