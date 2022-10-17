NHL Rumors: Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, Blues, and the Canadiens

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Bold predictions for the Bruins, Blackhawks, Flyers, and Blues

The Athletic: Some bold predictions from some Athletic writers.

Fluto Shinzawa predicts that the Boston Bruins and David Pastrnak will agree on an eight-year, $88 million contract extension – an $11 salary cap hit.

Mark Lazerus predicts the Chicago Blackhawks will trade Jonathan Toews but not Patrick Kane, A team like the Colorado Avalanche might be interested in Toews for their third line. believes Kane doesn’t want to leave, has a no-movement. and wants to be a Blackhawk for life. The Blackhawks may prefer the assets.

Charlie O’Connor thinks that there will likely be one or two players that clash with new head coach John Tortorella and that one of their veteran players on a long-term contract will be traded.

Jeremy Rutherford goes bold with the St. Lous Blues re-signing Vladimir Tarasenko (nobody has been willing to trade for him, so will anyone want to pay him?) and not re-signing Ryan O’Reilly (has he priced himself out of St. Louis and is expendable?).

The Canadiens wanted Mike Reilly

Patrick Lortie: Francois Gagnon and DL Coulisses both reported that Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes wanted to put a waiver claim on defenseman Mike Rielly when the Bruins put him on waivers before the season started.

Rielly’s $3 million salary cap hit prevented the team from doing so. Hughes has been trying to move out salary for months.

Will the Canadiens claim Sonny Milano?

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: It will be interesting to see if the Montreal Canadiens put in a waiver claim on Washington Capitals winger Sonny Milano. They have waiver priority until November 1st.

Forward Juraj Slafkovsky is looking like he could use some development in the AHL. Also, Mike Hoffman, Jonathan Drouin, and Evgenii Dadonov haven’t been impressive.

If the Canadiens claimed Milano and he put together a good season, he could be another trade asset at the NHL trade deadline on March 3rd. If it doesn’t work out, he could just be put back on waivers.