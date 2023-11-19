NHL Rumors: Bruins Could Target Elias Lindholm For Center Depth

Bruins Still Could Add Depth Down The Middle and Elias Lindholm Could Be A Target For Boston

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period was on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio NHL Morning Skate and was asked about if the Boston Bruins will look to add down the middle and if Elias Lindholm could be a possible target.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Scott Laughlin: “Yeah, Lindholm maybe with his best game of the season last night (Thursday) with the three points he had in a win over Vancouver to Dave and like you’re in Boston, again, when you’re the Boston Bruins, and you’re very likely right now the best team in the league. There’s no rush to judgment here. There’s there’s no pressure to do anything because everything’s come together for that team.

Ultimately, we’ve talked about the great stories that Zacha and Coyle and Poitras the youngster who maybe has slowed down a little bit John Beecher, guys like that are but ultimately could you see the Boston Bruins here over the course of the next couple of months leading up to the deadline, still looking to add down the middle of the ice. Is that just the most obvious thing that’s going to happen?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I think so. I think so. Yeah, Scotty. You know, it’s, again, going back to what we were saying earlier about the Bruins. It’s not about finding the best assets that are out there. It’s about finding the right pieces that can come into this room, click with the group and automatically, you know, have success within that structure and Brad Marchand told us a couple of weeks ago that they’ve had guys that come in, it hasn’t worked and that’s why they’re not with the club anymore.

The guys that have bought in, you see them jump onto extensions, stick around with the team, and so on. So I certainly think that you can never have enough, enough quality depth at any position. But if you can further deepen yourself up the middle and strengthen that core piece. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if Don Sweeney and his staff tried to pull that off.

And if the Flames decide to revamp and you know throw a little grenade on the roster right now and then, retool for next season you can certainly see Lindholm being a target for Boston.