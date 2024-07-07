NHL Rumors: Bruins, Hurricanes, Jets, Islanders, and the Top 10 Remaining NHL Free Agents

Jeremy Swayman now eligible for offer sheets

Sportsnet: Boston Bruins RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman didn’t file for salary arbitration.

Steve Conroy: The Bruins did not file for salary arbitration for Swayman.

Jimmy Murphy: Swayman is now eligible to sign an offer sheet.

The Carolina Hurricanes are interested in Nikolaj Ehlers, Islanders interest not known

Stefen Rosner: Can confirm the reports that are out there that the Carolina Hurricanes are heavily interested in Nikolaj Ehlers. It makes for the Hurricanes after losing Jake Guentzel.

Before the draft the New York Islanders were interested in Ehlers. Not sure if the Islanders signing Anthony Duclair changes their interest level.

Top 10 NHL Free Agents remaining

Sportsnet: A look at the top remaining NHL free agents for teams looking for a bargain, a veteran and a low-risk signing.

1. Daniel Sprong – RW – Put up 18 goals and 43 point last year for the Detroit Red Wings in around 12 minutes per night. The New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking for a bargain.

2. Tyler Johnson – C – Can play on the wing if need be. Put up 17 goals and 31 points in 67 games.

3. Filip Zadina – RW/LW – Wasn’t qualified by the San Jose Sharks. 13 goals last year but was a -44.

4. Calen Addison – RD – Only 24 years old who played 17 minutes a night with the Sharks.

5. John Klingberg – RD – His season was cut shot by injury after playing over 20 minutes a night with the Leafs.

6. Tyson Barrie – RD – A third-pairing guy who can play on the second PP unit.

7. Tony DeAngelo – D – Has played for five teams in the past five seasons. Still only 28 years old with 210 points in 371 games.

8. Alex Nylander – RW/LW – The 26-year-old put up 11 goals in 23 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets acquired him from Pittsburgh.

9. Max Pacioretty – LW – After battling back from two Achilles injuries he only scored four goals but added 19 assists in 47 games.

10. James van Riemsdyk – LW/RW – He put up 11 goals and 27 points in 71 games but saw his role diminish with the Boston Bruins after the trade deadline.