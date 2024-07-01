NHL Rumors: Bruins, Rangers, Senators, Utah, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Penguins, and Kraken

Jeremy Swayman is still a priority for the Boston Bruins

Shawn Hutcheon: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman: “Jeremy (Swayman) has always been a priority for us. We’re in a good spot because we have depth in net right now but he’s the priority now, as I sit today. I don’t have a timeline (on when a new contract for Swayman will be done).”

Rangers will keep things quiet with regards to Jacob Trouba

Peter Baugh: New York Rangers GM Chris Drury on defenseman Jacob Trouba: “I’m going to keep any private conversation I have with him and his agent private.”

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Drury on the Trouba speculation: “Jacob knows what I think of him as a person and a player.” Any trade possibilities will be kept quiet.

The Ottawa Senators had no luck with Brett Pesce

Bruce Garrioch: The Ottawa Senators had tried to sign Brett Pesce, who signed with the New Jersey Devils.

Utah looked at Brandon Montour

Craig Morgan: Believe that Utah did have a genuine interest in UFA defenseman Brandon Montour.

Utah will be looking for organizational depth that can play in the AHL and NHL if called upon.

The Maple Leafs still looking for a forward, and they won’t hand a spot to Minten or Cowan

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that he’s still looking to add a forward.

Youngsters Fraser Minten and Easton Cowan are going to have to prove that they can play “in the man’s league.” Any prospect won’t be gifted a roster spot in camp, they’ll have to earn it.

Ondrej Kase getting some interest

Chris Johnston: The Edmonton Oilers and Pittsburgh Penguins were among the multiple teams that have shown some interest in forward Ondrej Kase, who played last season back home in Czechia.

The Seattle Kraken will be looking for depth

Alison Luken: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis said after their big free agent signings of Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour, they’ll need to fill out some organizational depth.