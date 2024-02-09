NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson is in the rumor mill and not looking to leave

Mike Harrington of the Buffalo News: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson is not surprised that his name is in the rumor mill given being a pending UFA and where the Sabres are in the standings. He isn’t paying attention to them and just focusing on playing.

“I assumed where we’re at (in the standings) my name would be out there, just with my experience. But really, my focus is here, and I don’t want to leave. I don’t really want to abandon the guys midseason. I care about these guys.”

Johnson won a Cup with the Colorado Avalanche a couple of years ago, and he admits he may have been more interested in moving on if he hadn’t won. If a team makes an trade offer to the Sabres, he sure GM Kevyn Adams will approach him, but he has no intension of asking the Sabres to be traded.

NHL Rumors: Waiting for the defensemen market to open up, and the Top NHL trade targets

The Edmonton Oilers targeting a forward but will monitor blue line options

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers are believed to be looking to upgrade their second line according to Pierre LeBrun. Someone to play with Leon Draisaitl.

“We mentioned Jake Guentzel as a real splashy name last week, but who knows if he’s even available. The idea of a reunion with Jordan Eberle has grown within the Oilers front office if the Kraken fall out of it and he’s a pending unrestricted free agent.

Vladimir Tarasenko changed agents for the fourth time in three years last week. He has a full no-trade clause, but I believe he would waive it for a contender like Edmonton. Tarasenko is on the Oilers’ radar.

Then you have a couple of Detroit Red Wings like Daniel Sprong and David Perron if Detroit falls out of the playoff race, but they show no signs of doing that.”

Darren Dreger adds that they are also monitoring what defensemen could be available. They are leaning towards a forward but need to know their options in case they need to pivot.

NHL Rumors: What will the Edmonton Oilers look to add before the deadline?

“So, they’re having conversations about some of the top defencemen available like Sean Walker of the Philadelphia Flyers and, perhaps, Chris Tanev of the Calgary Flames. To make a deal like that it seems likely they’d have to include someone like Cody Ceci or Brett Kulak. ”