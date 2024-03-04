NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Edmonton Oilers

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson drawing more interest

Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News: WIth Chris Tanev and Ilya Lyubushkin traded last week, Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams received a lot more calls on pending UFA and right-handed defenseman Erik Johnson.

Johnson carries a $3.5 million cap hit and might interest a contender who needs depth and some PK help. Last week Johnson said:

“If Kevyn comes to me and that’s what he wants to do, and that’s what’s the best for the team, then I’ll go for it and get moved. But, for right now, I’m taking it day by day, focusing on the team and the guys and coming in and working on and helping them any way I can. When that time comes, we’ll come to talk about it. Day by day, we’ll see what happens.”

The Edmonton Oilers still looking for blue line and forward help

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on the Edmonton looking for help up front and on the blue line.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You mentioned. Actually, both of you (Dennis Bernstein and Anthony Di Marco) in separate scenarios, David Savard and Sean Walker, mentioning the Edmonton Oilers and we know the Oilers have been looking for upgrades both on the blue line and up front. If they can get somebody in their middle-six and also round out their D-core with one, even two guys on the blue line. That’s something that they would like to do. Kenny Holland and Jeff Jackson and the rest of the company are looking at a variety of different options at both ends.

We know about Adam Henrique, and the interest there in Anaheim. We know about Pavel Buchnevich and then poking around, and so it was Vegas and maybe even the Rangers now looking at them. As well as Frank Vatrano in Anaheim. The Edmonton Oilers a lot of different options in place right now as they continue to look to deepen this roster to go on a bit of a run.

One thing they did explore guys, they looked at moving Jack Campbell. They have for some time. They re-invigorated those conversations, I guess recently, but right now it doesn’t seem like there’s that option. So if they’re gonna move out money, names like Brett Kulak, Cody Ceci, Warren Foegele The possible suspects there.”