NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the Montreal Canadiens

Some Sabres who could be on the move and don’t expect many free agents

John Vogl of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Buffalo Sabres are unlikely to get into any free agent bidding for goaltenders this offseason – Jack Campbell, Darcy Kuemper and Joonas Korpisalo.

They could look to acquire a goalie who has limited term left. Goaltenders with a year left are James Reimer, Anthony Stolarz, Adin Hill, Cam Talbot, Frederik Andersen, Antti Raanta, Semyon Varlamov and Jake Allen.

At the NHL trade deadline, defenseman Robert Hagg will draw interest from contending teams. He has some playoff experience and is defensive-minded.

Pending UFAs who could draw some interest include Cody Eakin, Vinnie Hinostroza, Colin Miller, Will Butcher and Mark Pysyk.

Don’t expect the Sabres to dabble in free agency next offseason.

The possible trade value of some Montreal Canadiens players

Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic: There are some Canadiens that have term left that might be moved. A look at what some “pro scouts” and not GMs think the Canadiens could get.

Carey Price – Health plays a big role. Finding a contending team to be able to take on the money and term. One scout thinks the Colorado Avalanche would be a good fit. One scout thinks at minimum he’d cost a first-round pick and a prospect. They would likely have to take back contract(s) which changes the prospect/draft pick levels.

Jake Allen – Allen’s availability is tied to Price. One scout thinks it would take a team losing their starter for the Canadiens to get a first.

Jeff Petry – One scout thinks teams may not want to spend $6.5 million (for a few more seasons) for a No. 3 or 4 defenseman. Another scout thinks they could get a second- and third-round pick for Petry, maybe a ‘B’ level prospect as well.

David Savard – Some think he’s a declining asset with three years left at $3.5 million. One scout says that since leaving Columbus he’s been in a role “where he can’t succeed.” His value may be as a fifth or sixth defenseman. A scout says that taking an expiring contract and a better pick as opposed to retaining money.

Ben Chiarot – The Canadiens likely can get a first-round pick for Chiarot. The Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals are two teams that could have an interest.

Brendan Gallagher – Has five years left at $6.5 million. Production has been declining. Some teams still value him but an issue is the term. A scout says someone would be interested in the term without the Canadiens needing to retain salary. If the Canadiens were to retain salary, they may be able to get a first and possibly a prospect.

Tyler Toffoli – Will be out until mid-February. Has two years at $4.25 million. One scout thinks if they take back a worst player with a similar contract, they might be able to get a first-round pick and a prospects/young player.

Mike Hoffman – Two years at $4.5 million and would be tough to move.

Jonathan Drouin – One scout said if they retained half his salary (one-year left at $5.5 million), they might get a fourth-round picl. Another scout thinks they could get a second and a low-end prospect.

Joel Armia – Three years left at $3.4 million. One scout says if he was making $2.5 million he might be worth a 2nd.

Artturi Lehkonen – One scout thinks a second round with another scout saying a prospect that projects as a third-line player.