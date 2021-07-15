NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, and the St. Louis Blues

Sabres could use a goalie to protect

Lance Lysowski: The Buffalo Sabres currently don’t really have a goaltender to protect for the expansion draft. The trade freeze is set for Saturday, so the Sabres are running out of time.

Lance Lysowski: The Sabres must protect a goaltender and Dustin Tokarski would have to be that guy if they don’t acquire one before Saturday.

Lots of moving parts for Blues GM

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: It’s a busy time for St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong as he’s looking to trade Vladimir Tarasenko, is having some contract talks with Jaden Schwartz, expansion protection lists and potential free agents.

The Blues could offer a sweetener to the Seattle Kraken to take Tarasenko’s contract. The New York Islanders are probably not offering up Noah Dobson. The Boston Bruins may not offer up their first-round pick. The Philadelphia Flyers may not want to part with Morgan Frost. The Blues can also offer other teams sweeteners as well.

Teams that are on Tarasenko’s 10-team trade list: Islanders, Bruins, Flyers, New York Rangers, Vegas Golden Knights, Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals, and Florida Panthers.

The Rangers may be consider moving Chris Kreider but he has a no-movement and six years left at $6.5 million per. The Islanders may want to move defenseman Nick Leddy who has one year left at $5.5 million and the Blues are deep on the left side.

Could the Blues retain salary and try to Jake DeBrusk and a mid-round pick? Could they get first-round pick and Trent Frederic somehow?

There is the Evgeny Kuznetsov for Tarasenko talk but Kuznetsov has four years left at $7.8 millon per.

Do the Blues try to package Tarasenko and Vince Dunn?

Would Tarasenko, Dunn and a high pick or top prospect be enough land Matthew Tkachuk? The Calgary Flames aren’t on Tarasenko’s initial list though.

The Blues are showing some internal interest in Gabriel Landeskog if he hits the open market. He could be looking for $8 million a season though.