NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Vancouver Canucks Roster 2021-22

Buffalo Sabres, the protection list, and their own problems

John Vogl of The Athletic: The Buffalo Sabres, at this point, are like an expansion team. With the increasingly likely departures of Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel, Kevyn Adams has decisions to make. Even Rasmus Ristolainen may get traded before July 17th.

So the list of protects will look a good deal different between now and then. Seattle also has an exclusive free-agent window as well. Buffalo can go with the 7-3-1 or 8-1 plan. The former is more likely than the latter just like in 2017 when it came to Vegas.

Free agents matter little. Buffalo does not have a lot of good looking targets honestly. Again, how the three players above are moved or not moved alters the protection lists in a myriad of ways.

Rasmus Asplund could be the one player Seattle considers. Could his eventual upside have some appeal? It is possible. Again, a lot hinges on what happens before July 17th for Buffalo.

Vancouver Canucks, Prospects, And 2021-22 Projections?

Harman Dayal and Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Vasili Podkolzin carries so much intrigue for Vancouver. How does Travis Green and company bring him along? No one should expect a Nils Hoglander type of impact. Vancouver would love to see that, however. Realistically, a bottom or middle-six role where the Russian contributes nicely is more the Canucks’ vision.

Jack Rathbone is another nice asset and his ability to play away from the puck was an unexpected development. His defense remains a work in progress but the defenseman is making strides. A bottom-pairing role looms more and more likely as the summer moves along. Rathbone shows even more potential than that.

After that, there is Michael DiPietro. He does not figure in the 2021-22 plans but could for 2022-23. Kole Lind is likely on the outside looking in for a spot early this upcoming season. However, the forward should find his way onto the big club at some juncture. That is provided he gets past the expansion draft. The 23-year-old is in the make-or-break territory. Vancouver expects to face two forks on the road here.