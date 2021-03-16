NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Vancouver Canucks and the St. Louis Blues

Eichel more of an offseason trade as opposed to the trade deadline

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 690 said that there is a good chance that the Buffalo Sabres trade forward Jack Eichel but it would likely happen in the offseason as opposed to at/before the trade deadline.

Hurricanes may not mind having another Staal

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour when asked about the possibility of the Hurricanes reacquiring their former captain . Brind’Amour said that he likes their current roster and added “but everybody would want to have that guy around.”

Pearson – Canucks had spoken but little to none of late … Virtanen likely staying

Irfaan Gaffar: The Vancouver Canucks and pending free agent Tanner Pearson spoke just over 10 days ago, but there has been minimal to no conversation since then.

It is sounding like forward Jake Virtanen won’t be traded before or at the trade deadline unless they receive an offer that they can’t refuse.

Trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: The St. Louis Blues have a group of injured players that are progressing towards returning, though there is no timetable.

If all players are able to return, but not Colton Parayko, they could put his $5.5 million on the LTIR to free up some space. Would Nashville Predators Mattias Ekholm become an option in this scenario?

The Blues are limited in prospects and draft picks that would be available.

Untouchables – Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, David Perron, Oskar Sundqvist, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Torey Krug, and Jordan Binnington.

UFAs not for sale – Jaden Schwartz, Mike Hoffman, and Tyler Bozak.

Why trade them? Ivan Barbashev, Kyle Clifford, Marco Scandella, Robert Bortuzzo, Niko Mikkola and Ville Husso.

I guess, but what are they going to get? Zach Sanford, Sammy Blais, Mackenzie MacEachern and Jake Walman.

If they’re going to do anything – Vince Dunn.

Would the prospects entice any teams? Scott Perunovich, Jake Neighbours, Dylan Peterson, Nikita Alexandrov, Klim Kostin, Alexei Toropchenko, Tyler Tucker and Joel Hofer.