NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Edmonton Oilers

Scouting the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: There were 14 teams schedule to scout Friday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus. Teams were Vegas Golden Knights (3), Boston Bruins (2), and Florida Panthers (2), along with representatives from the Anaheim Ducks, Calgary Flames, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.

It was the second consecutive game the Golden Knights have had multiple scouts watching the Sabres.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Devil Is in the Details episode on teams watching Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Frieman: “By the way, I think there’s, I heard there’s a lot of teams gonna watch a Mittelstatd just …”

Marek: “Oh, you don’t say?”

Friedman: “Just, just to see what, I don’t know what’s gonna happen here. But I think there’s a lot of teams watching him.”

Marek: “Yeah, I can. I can see that. He’s having a really good year. He’s a really good player.”

Friedman: “Yeah. Buffalo’s got a decision. They gotta, gotta pay him or move on.”

Warren Foegele knows the trade speculation is there but knows it’s out of his control

Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic: Warren Foegele is a pending UFA and there haven’t been any contract talks with the Edmonton Oilers. He’s almost set a career-high in points this season and despite that, he and his $2.75 million could be used as part of a trade if the Oilers are looking to trade for a higher-profile player. Foegele’s name is being added to trade boards.

“I’d say I’m obviously aware (of the speculation). I’ve been aware since the summer,” Foegele said. “The only thing I can do is do what I can control.

“My first year (in Edmonton), it really didn’t go that well. I learned that worrying so much about things you can’t control usually doesn’t go in your favour. You’re probably just hurting yourself.”