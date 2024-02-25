NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Calgary Flames, and the Nashville Predators

Potential landing spots for Kyle Okposo if he wants another Cup run

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: There have been a lot of teams scouting the Buffalo Sabres and one player they could be looking at is veteran winger and team captain Kyle Okposo. He’s a pending UFA at a $2.5 million cap hit.

The Sabres may not want to move him, but the if the 35-year-old is considering retirement after the season, he may want one more run at a Cup.

Three teams who might have interest include the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and the Winnipeg Jets.

The Islanders aren’t a lock to be in the playoffs. If the Rangers can’t find a scoring winger and are looking for some veteran depth, they could have interest. Blake Wheeler is now out for the season. The Jets could be looking for some added depth with size.

Alexander Holtz may have been a piece the Jacob Markstrom trade that fell apart

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Believe that the Calgary Flames and New Jersey Devils GM had an agreement in place for Jacob Markstrom but think it fell apart because the Flames ownership didn’t want to retain salary. They could circle back.

Believe that the Flames could have been asked to retain between $2-$3 million per year and that Alexander Holtz would have been included according to different sources. Money would have needed to be even. Another source said that Vitek Vanecek wasn’t included.

Other options for the Devils could be John Gibson, Elvis Merzlikins and Juuse Saros.

Juuse Saros looking for Ilya Sorokin money

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Two sources have said this week that Juuse Saros is in play. If he’s not moved at the trade deadline, they could move him in the offseason. Saros’ agent and the Predators will still continue to talk.

Saros is looking for Ilya Sorokin’s money and term – eight years at $8.25 million per.