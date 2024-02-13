NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Watch List

The Buffalo Sabres may have to move Casey Mittelstadt if they don’t want to pay him

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on Friday’s 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt: “If you’re not going to pay him, he’s not going to be happy. And that doesn’t mean Casey Mittelstadt is a bad guy, but what it does mean is that he’s going to look at everybody around him and say, all these guys got paid and I didn’t.”

“If you’re not going to play him, you almost have to move him.”

Could the Buffalo Sabres be interested in Flyers Scott Laughton?

NHL Watcher: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton: “I wonder about a team like the Buffalo Sabres as well for Scott Laughton, again, maybe the offseason, but that’s probably a team that’s looking for a little bit more snarl and some veteran presence”.

Top 30 NHL trade watch list

The Fourth Period: A look at the top 30 players who could be traded by the deadline and teams that have been linked to them.

1. Noah Hanifin, LD – Calgary Flames

New Jersey, Arizona, Boston, Tampa Bay

2. Chris Tanev, RD – Calgary Flames

Toronto, New Jersey, Vancouver, Tampa Bay, Ottawa, Dallas, Edmonton

3. Adam Henrique, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks

Colorado, Carolina, New Jersey, NY Rangers, Edmonton, NY Islanders

4. Anthony Duclair, RW – San Jose Sharks

Edmonton, Colorado, Vegas, NY Rangers, Toronto

5. Jakob Chychrun, LD – Ottawa Senators

Washington, Calgary, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Detroit

6. Colton Parayko, RD – St. Louis Blues

Calgary, Toronto

7. Kaapo Kakko, RW – New York Rangers

Buffalo, Minnesota, Anaheim

8. Alexander Barabanov, LW – San Jose Sharks

Edmonton, Colorado, Florida, Tampa Bay

9. Casey Mittelstadt, C – Buffalo Sabres

10. Jake Allen, G – Montreal Canadiens

Carolina, Edmonton, New Jersey

11. Jacob Markstrom, G – Calgary Flames

New Jersey, Carolina

12. Sean Walker, RD/LD – Philadelphia Flyers

Toronto, Edmonton, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, Colorado, Dallas

13. Ilya Lyubushkin, RD – Anaheim Ducks

Toronto, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Boston

14. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW – Ottawa Senators

Florida, NY Islanders, Colorado

15. Jordan Eberle, RW – Seattle Kraken

Edmonton, NY Islanders, Toronto

16. Elvis Merzlikins, G – Columbus Blue Jackets

New Jersey, Buffalo

17. Frank Vatrano, RW – Anaheim Ducks

Detroit, NY Islanders, NY Rangers, Colorado

18. Alexander Wennberg, C – Seattle Kraken

Boston, Colorado, Carolina

19. David Savard, RD – Montreal Canadiens

Toronto, Tampa Bay, Dallas, Edmonton

20. Scott Laughton, C/LW – Philadelphia Flyers

Toronto, Edmonton, Buffalo, Colorado

21. Mike Hoffman, RW – San Jose Sharks

22. Joel Edmundson, LD/RD – Washington Capitals

Edmonton, Colorado, Toronto

23. Marc-Andre Fleury, G – Minnesota Wild

Colorado, New Jersey

24. Victor Olofsson, RW/LW – Buffalo Sabres

Colorado

25. Tyson Barrie, RD – Nashville Predators

Tampa Bay, Dallas

26. John Gibson, G – Anaheim Ducks

New Jersey, Carolina

27. Rasmus Ristolainen, RD – Philadelphia Flyers

Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver

28. Adam Boqvist, RD – Columbus Blue Jackets

Edmonton, Calgary

29. Jonatan Berggren, LW – Detroit Red Wings

Montreal, Ottawa, Anaheim, Arizona

30. Philip Broberg, LD – Edmonton Oilers

Anaheim, Philadelphia, Columbus

Bubble list

Tony DeAngelo, LD – Carolina Hurricanes

Morgan Frost, C – Philadelphia Flyers

Jake Guentzel, LW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Erik Johnson, RD – Buffalo Sabres

Torey Krug, LD – St. Louis Blues

Anthony Mantha, LW – Washington Capitals

Matt Roy, RD – Los Angeles Kings

Reilly Smith, LW/RW – Pittsburgh Penguins

Trevor Zegras, C/LW – Anaheim Ducks