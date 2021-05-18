NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, and the Anaheim Ducks

Darren Dreger: Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato is the primary candidate for the Sabres permanent position.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has spoken with some potential candidates ranging from college coaches to experienced NHL coaches.

Later this week Adams is expected to meet with ownership to explain his thinking process going forward. They are not in a rush.

Canucks calling on Courtnall

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Don’t believe that decision has been made on the future of Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning and assistant GM John Weisbrod.

Travis Green and his coaching staff remain without contracts for next season.

Elliotte Friedman has noted that the Canucks ownership has reached out Geoff Courtnall. Courtnall almost joined the team in an advisory role back in 2018. He doesn’t have the experience to be a GM but could join their hockey operations department.

Ducks notes on Laine, Reinhart, Henrique, and Shattenkirk

Eric Stephens of The Athletic: (mailbag) The Anaheim Ducks have kind of let it be known that they are looking for a scoring forward who is in their early 20s.

Columbus Blue Jackets Patrik Laine is a pending RFA and he didn’t have a good season while in Columbus. He’s owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer. thinks the Blue Jackets could look to move him. The Ducks would have the salary cap space to sign him to a new deal, but how much would they be willing to spend? They need to keep in mind that Rickard Rakell, Hampus Lindholm and Josh Manson will be UFA after next season.

Buffalo Sabres forward Sam Reinhart may be a more cost-effective target over Laine.

The Ducks would be more open to trading forward Adam Henrique over Jakob Silfverberg, but he wouldn’t net them a high draft pick. There likely wouldn’t be much of a market for him.

Don’t believe the Ducks will look at buying out defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk this offseason but it could be an option next offseason.