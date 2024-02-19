NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks

What Could Noah Hanifin Fetch Calgary?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Seravalli writes about what the Calgary Flames could get defenceman Noah Hanifin.

Hanifin is in the final year of his deal, carrying a $4.95 million salary cap hit. He is a left-shot defenceman who has great vision and is a great skater. Not to mention his ability as a puck-moving defenseman. He can play a physical game, but that does not mean he is a physical defenceman.

There has been speculation about whether Hanifin would sign an extension with the Flames, but he has put that aside and will test the market. Hanfiin continues to be linked to the New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Detroit Red Wings, and Vegas Golden Knights.

The Devils and Lightning have the cap space to make things work. However, the Devils might have the best assets to make a trade possible. But as Seravalli notes, it will cost any team trading for him a hefty price. That package will include at least a first-round pick, a player who can play on the NHL level, and a prospect.

Is that something a team is willing to pay for a player that can be signed in the summer?

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Larkin looks at the seven trade destinations for center Adam Henrique.

Henrique continues to be linked to the usual suspects in the Colorado Avalanche and Boston Bruins. Both teams need help at the center position—especially the Avalanche. Colorado has been unable to replace someone at that second-line center position as Gabriel Landeskog remains out.

As for the Bruins, they are looking to add depth down the middle. Matthew Poitras had shoulder surgery. While Charlie Coyle and Pavel Zacha have filled in nicely, they need more depth down the middle.

Other teams involved include the New York Rangers, New Jersey Devils, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

The issue for some of these, including the Maple Leafs, Panthers, Stars, Bruins, and Avalanche, is that they have the assets to make things work because of what Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek wants for the player.